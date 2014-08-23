"Why do you keep talking like that? What’s gone wrong with your accent? You all sound all… English!"

He made an independence referendum joke...

"Look at these eyebrows! They're attack eyebrows. You could take bottle tops off with these. They’re cross. Crosser than the rest of my face. They’re independently cross! They probably want to cede from the rest of my face and set up their own independent state of eyebrows. I am Scottish, I’m Scottish!"

He tested out his Scottish accent. It sounded like Billy Connolly

"That’s good. Oooooh. OOOOoh. Scooottish. I’m Scottish! I am Scottish. I can complain about things!"

He probably blamed the English...

"Spontaneous combustion? I dunno. I probably blame the English."

He drank whisky

