First look at Gemma Chan's Mia in Humans series 2
The return of the smash hit drama is expected later this year
Here's Gemma Chan's synth looking pensive in a brand new image from the next series of Channel 4's artificial intelligence drama Humans.
And no wonder. Series two picks up several months after the events of the first season with Niska (Emily Berrington) still at large and in possession of the consciousness code.
Her synth family, including Chan's Mia, Leo (Colin Morgan) and Max (Ivanno Jeremiah), unaware of her location, are each trying to find their own place in the world – and for now it seems Mia's place is working in a cafe.
Her former human family, Joe (Tom Goodman-Hill) and Laura (Katherine Parkinson), are meanwhile attempting to mend their marriage after Joe's advances on Mia.
The eight-episode second season is scheduled to premiere in the UK later this year.
Co-produced with US network AMC, Humans was a big hit for Channel 4 last year. The first episode consolidated at 6.1 million viewers, making it Channel 4’s highest-rated originated drama in two decades.