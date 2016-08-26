Her synth family, including Chan's Mia, Leo (Colin Morgan) and Max (Ivanno Jeremiah), unaware of her location, are each trying to find their own place in the world – and for now it seems Mia's place is working in a cafe.

Her former human family, Joe (Tom Goodman-Hill) and Laura (Katherine Parkinson), are meanwhile attempting to mend their marriage after Joe's advances on Mia.

The eight-episode second season is scheduled to premiere in the UK later this year.

Co-produced with US network AMC, Humans was a big hit for Channel 4 last year. The first episode consolidated at 6.1 million viewers, making it Channel 4’s highest-rated originated drama in two decades.