Still, if you HAD forgotten that the second series of Channel 4’s Humans is out soon, this new trailer will remind you of the creepy synth-world that brought in big audiences last year.

Notably, apart from showing us creepy shots of synths turning their heads and getting new haircuts (we’re looking at you, ginger Niska) this clip is the first time we’ve got a proper look at new series star Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix, Jessica Jones), who seems to be replacing William Hurt (whose character died in series 1) as the designated “cool US movie star included to help sell the show to America”.

Anyway, according to an earlier press release, Moss’ character is called Dr Athena Morrow, and is hired by a young billionaire to work on mysterious new projects due to her status as America’s pre-eminent Artificial Intelligence expert.

More like this

However, she quickly becomes suspicious of her new boss, deciding to focus on her own goal – creating a new kind of “machine consciousness”. What could possibly go wrong?

Oh right, yeah – evil killer robots, yet again. Sometimes, it’s like these people don’t even watch movies (or Sky Atlantic).

Advertisement

Humans will air on Channel 4 this autumn