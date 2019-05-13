According to a slew of US critics, who are among the first to have seen the final cut of the film, it features a whole lot of "Godzilla fighting other monsters", and, if you like that sort of thing, you'll probably enjoy it.

"Had real issues with Godzilla (2014)," Collider's Steven Weintraub tweeted. "The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully Mike Dougherty's Godzilla: King of The Monsters is awesome. It's everything I wanted the last move to be but wasn't. If you want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters you will be happy."

He went on to laud the visual effects, which we imagine are rather important in a film with massive imaginary monsters.

Nerdist's Dan Casey was in agreement, urging viewers to "see it on the biggest screen possible".

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters rules so goddamn hard," he wrote. "Easily the most fun I've had in theatres all year and the best Monsterverse entry yet. The scale is mind-boggling and every action scene could be your new desktop wallpaper. See it on the biggest screen possible."

Check out some more praise for the film below.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 29th May