Millie Bobby Brown, that's who. Alongside her co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard as well as newcomers Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery. (And to save you the effort of turning yourself the wrong way up, the caption reads, "back in production. see you next year. #strangerthings.")

The actress herself shared a link to the snap on her Twitter page, thanking the show's creators – the Duffer Brothers – for bringing her fan-favourite character back for the new series:

Stranger Things is set to return to Netflix in 2017 with nine episodes, instead of season one's eight, and – "Justice for Barb", as promised by the Duffer Brothers.