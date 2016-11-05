Finally, confirmation that Eleven will be back for Stranger Things series two
Yes, that's Millie Bobby Brown you spy
OK, so we all basically knew that Millie Bobby Brown would be back for series two of Stranger Things – but here is the photo to prove it...
A snap tweeted by the show's official account yesterday shows the cast of the breakout sci-fi hit gathered for a read-through of the show's second run – and if we twist upside down to get a proper look, who do we spy?
Millie Bobby Brown, that's who. Alongside her co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard as well as newcomers Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery. (And to save you the effort of turning yourself the wrong way up, the caption reads, "back in production. see you next year. #strangerthings.")
The actress herself shared a link to the snap on her Twitter page, thanking the show's creators – the Duffer Brothers – for bringing her fan-favourite character back for the new series:
Stranger Things is set to return to Netflix in 2017 with nine episodes, instead of season one's eight, and – "Justice for Barb", as promised by the Duffer Brothers.