Fans pay tribute to Star Trek on its 50th anniversary
50 years, countless actors past and present, one defining show
Published: Thursday, 8 September 2016 at 9:44 am
On 8th September 1966, American broadcaster NBC broadcast the first ever episode of Star Trek. Fifty years on, the transformative sci-fi franchise is still inspiring fans and discovering new generations.
So how to celebrate? How to show just what this series means to people? Well, just one scroll through #StarTrek50 is enough to give you a sense of how many people Star Trek has touched.
Fans young and old have been sharing memories of the show...
...and showing their appreciation for the many, many people who made it all possible.
Everyone has a favourite.
No one is forgotten.
Today, of all days, is a day to be proud.
Now, what will the next 50 years bring?
