An official release date has yet to be confirmed, but this means the new run will be releasing about a year and seven months after season 1.

Meanwhile, news of the renewal for season 3 was confirmed in a statement from Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten in Fallout. Amazon MGM Studios

He said: "We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the

wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout.

"Jonah, Lisa, Geneva and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video.

"Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of season 2."

This early renewal for season 3 should give fans hope that there will be a shorter break between the second run and the third.

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi series, based on the video game franchise of the same name, stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins, and the latter recently teased what fans can expect from season 2.

In February, he said of season 2: "We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November. I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary. Personally, I was very pleased with it.

"This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen."

Fallout season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

