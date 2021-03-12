Test your knowledge of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier in our ultimate quiz

Accessibility Links

The ultimate Sam and Bucky quiz for Marvel fans.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier poster art cropped

Published:

The second of Marvel’s Disney Plus series is about to land on the streamer, bringing Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson to the small screen.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sees two of Captain America’s best pals team up for a six-part adventure starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular superheroes. The much anticipated series will fill the hole left behind by WandaVision, which came to an emotional end at the beginning of March, ahead of the release of Loki in June.

Both characters have a rich history in the Marvel comics and the MCU. Think you know it well? We’ve put together the ultimate quiz to put that knowledge to the test.

From simple questions like what is Bucky’s full name or what was the last thing Steve Rogers said to Sam Wilson (a scene that has been making the rounds in the meme world), to which trigger words Captain America: Civil War villain Zemo uses to control Bucky, there are plenty of opportunities to prove you know your Falcon from your Winter Soldier.

You can take the quiz below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier airs weekly on Disney Plus from Friday 19th March. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year here. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. For all things Marvel, check out our Sci-Fi and Fantasy hub. 

