Exclusive – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s heroes and villains will be “reborn” by the final episode

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier launches on Disney Plus today and the action-packed series will leave its main characters completely transformed, according to writer Malcolm Spellman.

The studio’s second Disney Plus original is a more grounded story than WandaVision, following Captain America’s closest allies as they pick up the pieces after the chaotic events of Avengers: Endgame.

The eponymous heroes will have to work together to fend off dangerous threats, including a resurfaced Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and a mysterious new anarchist group named The Flag Smashers.

Spellman served as creator and head writer on the project and, while he couldn’t divulge any spoilers, he did give RadioTimes.com‘s The Big RT Interview some cryptic hints about what fans can expect from the final episode.

“They will feel like Sam and Bucky are truly future-forward heroes,” he said. “They are truly heroes whose roots are born from struggles and problems and triumphs of these times right now. So, in maybe more precise words, I feel like fans are going to walk away saying this was an extremely relevant superhero series.”

The writer went on to hype up the character development the show has in store, going as far as to say the key players in the series will be “completely different” people by the time the credits roll on the final episode.

“Sharon Carter, Baron Zemo, Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker… who they are in the beginning of the series, they are completely different people by the end. They are almost reborn as new characters moving forward,” he teased.

Fans will be keen to know exactly what he means by that, as they already have plenty of questions regarding whether Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will be the next Captain America and what exactly Sharon Carter has been up to whilst in exile.

We get our first clues as the series debuts on Disney Plus today, with new episodes arriving weekly throughout the rest of March and April.

