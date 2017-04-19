The episode will be called Knock Knock.

When is it on TV?

Probably Saturday 6th May, though schedules are not finalised at this point.

What happens in it?

As new companion Bill moves into a houseshare with some friends, the Doctor is concerned that she may be in danger.

As showrunner Steven Moffat exclusively revealed to Radio Times...

“Did you hear the trees creaking outside when we arrived?” “Yeah. It was the wind.” “There wasn’t any wind.”

Bill is moving in with some friends and they’ve found the perfect house! So what if it’s strangely cheap to rent, and the landlord is a little creepy? The wind blows, the floorboards creak and the Doctor thinks something is very wrong. What lurks in the strange tower at the heart of the building – and why can’t they find any way to enter it..?

Who’s in it?

Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie continue their travels as the Doctor and Bill, with legendary British actor David "Poirot" Suchet guest-starring as The Landlord (see image).

It’s unclear exactly who The Landlord is, but there has been some speculation that he could be a member of the Doctor’s alien race the Time Lords.

Who’s written it?

Mike Bartlett, a newcomer to Doctor Who best known for his hit BBC drama Doctor Foster and Olivier award-winning play King Charles III (also coming to TV this spring). The episode is directed by Bill Anderson.

Who are the baddies?

Peter Capaldi teased what many believe to be this episode’s terrifying termite-like monster (pictured) last December, though exact details of the creatures are still unknown.

“I think that you should be very careful when you hear a creak, when you step on a floorboard,” he said.

“Where you hear a creak… I think you should think twice about what the creak is.”

He whispered: “It may not just be a creak.”

Anything else?

The tuning fork held by Suchet’s character in the main image may be of huge importance to the episode, based on some clues the production team recently gave Radio Times…