When is it on TV?

Barring any surprise schedule changes, episode 3 will air on Saturday 29th April on BBC1 at 7.20pm.

What happens in it?

The Doctor and Bill travel back to 1814 to take in the last great Frost Fair on London’s Thames – only to find there’s something living under the ice…

Steven Moffat told Radio Times...

In Regency England, beneath the frozen Thames, something is stirring. The Doctor and Bill arrive at the last of the great frost fairs and find themselves investigating a string of impossible disappearances – people have been vanishing on the ice! Bill is about to discover that the past is more like her world than she expected, and that not all monsters come from outer space.

Who’s in it?

Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie continue their travels as the Doctor and Bill, with Nathan Barley star Nicholas Burns among the episode’s guest stars.

Who’s written it?

Sarah Dollard, who wrote 2015 episode Face the Raven (where Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald was killed) is back for the period tale. Bill Anderson will be directing.

Who are the baddies?

Presumably a spooky alien eye-monster (see main image, rumoured to be a giant serpent under the Thames), though trailers also appear to show the Doctor at odds with at least one human foe as well.

Anything else?

Given certain hints provided to Radio Times, you can probably expect an elephant to appear in the episode…

