The Sarah Jane Adventures follows former companion and investigative journalist Sarah Jane (the late Elisabeth Sladen), her adopted son Luke (Tommy Knight), their neighbour Maria Jackson (Yasmin Paige) and Clyde Langer (Daniel Anthony) as they battle aliens, saved the world and even meet a certain Time Lord (David Tennant, Matt Smith), all from the attic of 13 Bannerman Road.

The show ran for five series, during which the members of Sarah Jane’s little gang included Rani, Haresh and Gita Chandra. Alexander Armstrong was also on hand to voice her trusty computer, Mr Smith. And they even had some very special guests for a Comic Relief Red Nose Day special.

All 53 episodes are now available for the viewing pleasure of those in the UK via the BBC’s very own on-demand service.

Not content with merely taking you back in time, The Sarah Jane Adventures might also give you some insight into what we can expect from series 11 too.

After all, new companion Bradley Walsh made his Who debut in the series, when he featured in series two episode The Day of The Clown.

The Sarah Jane Adventures is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer