“The fanbase is electrifying, I’ve never witnessed anything like it. And it’s all over the world! And they are screaming for it to come back. I don’t know if it will, is the answer – but if they call me I’ll certainly do it.”

Recent rumours from series co-star John Barrowman suggest that Torchwood radio plays could be on the horizon, which Myles says depends on actors’ schedules – but she’s definitely keen to work with series creator Russell T Davies again.

“If I was lucky enough to get a script from Russell T Davies, I’d jump at it!” she exclaims. “My God, what actor wouldn’t?”

More like this

Of course, Myles hasn’t actually gone that far from the worlds of Doctor Who and Torchwood – as fans have noted, she is one of many former cast members from the two series who have decamped to the cliffs of Dover for Broadchurch, a list that includes David Tennant, Arthur Darvill and Olivia Colman.

“It makes me laugh,” she says, “because Doctor Who’s been running for about 10 years, so there’s very few actors out there who haven’t been in it.

“We’re a small little nation, we’re a small pool of actors, and with Doctor Who running successfully for as many years as it has, you know, there’s been a lot of us dipped in and out of it. That’s going to be inevitable.”

She adds: “Fans love seeing us all put together in different circumstances. It excites them so that’s nice.”

And, of course, she has some ideas as to who else from the Whoniverse could pop up in future…

“I would like maybe Burn Gorman [who played Owen Harper in Torchwood]. Yeah, he’s a brilliant actor. And a bloody good friend.

“And then series four, me, and then series five, ME, and then series six, maybe Barrowman can come in and do a tap dance? It would certainly lighten the mood.”

Advertisement

Broadchurch is on Mondays on ITV at 9.00pm