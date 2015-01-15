“My sister and I are discussing the possibility of writing one of them,” he said of the Doctor Who spin-off in which he plays Captain Jack Harkness. It’s understood one play will feature all of the Torchwood team, while the others are set to be character-based.

Asked whether this means there could be more Torchwood coming to TV screens, Barrowman said he knows fans would welcome it.

“I’m full-time with Arrow now. It’s not a question of me not wanting to do it, it’s a question of the BBC wanting to do it, or others wanting to do Torchwood. I know the fans are out there so I think they’d be silly not to.”

More like this

Series creator Russell T Davies will not be involved and emphasised it's early days for the project.

"It's been done with my blessing," he said at a Broadcasting Press Guild lunch today. "But the deal's not been signed. If it happens it will be a few months."

Advertisement

A BBC Worldwide spokesperson said: "This project is not confirmed".