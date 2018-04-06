The book has been adapted for television as a three part series by Peter Harness, a writer best known for his work on Doctor Who and Wallander (he was the lead writer for series three and four of the Kenneth Branagh-fronted drama).

Tomlinson and Spall play George and Amy, a couple defying the prejudices of society as they attempt to start a life together, all the while swerving the ongoing chaos of an alien invasion. Carlyle stars as astronomer Ogilvy, while Rupert Graves (Sherlock's DI Lestrade) plays George's brother Frederick. Check out the first picture from the set below.

It's the latest in a long line of takes on Wells' masterpiece that have popped up in the years since Orson Welles' infamous 1938 radio broadcast, which some listeners mistook for a genuine news bulletin. Modern audiences will know the story from Steven Spielberg's Tom Cruise-fronted blockbuster in 2005.

War of the Worlds will air on the BBC later this year