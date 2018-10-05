The trailer shows a bunch of individuals involved in a mission to leave Earth and colonise another planet, only for their plan to get turned on its head en route, when they are awakened before the journey is complete to discover that someone (or something) is killing people on the ship. Check it out below:

Sci-fi fans will notice it's not entirely dissimilar to George RR Martin's upcoming Netflix show, Nightflyers...

Origin is YouTube's highest profile release yet, as they bid to enter the subscription streaming market with heavyweights Netflix and Amazon. It is helmed by Resident Evil director Paul WS Anderson and made by Left Bank Pictures – the producers of The Crown.

Origin debuts on YouTube Premium on 14th November