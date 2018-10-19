After a video of one of Sam’s daring rescues goes viral, a big shot director – the brilliantly-named Don Sledgehammer – recruits the firefighting star to be the lead of his next movie. However, co-star Dexter becomes jealous and more and more ‘accidents’ happen on set that threaten to extinguish Sam for good. No points for guessing who’s behind them.

Barrowman explains: “Dexter is a former Hollywood A-lister, who hasn’t had a hit in a long time and he’s been asked to be involved in Fireman Sam’s movie, but he doesn’t realise that he has been asked to be the co-star and not the star.

“So being very Hollywood, Flex Dexter decides to cause a bit of mayhem, make some things go wrong, and put people into a bit of danger because he’s not a very nice guy, although he has a really good smile!”

Barrowman isn’t the only Tardis alumnus to materialise in Pontypandy. Last year former Time Lord David Tennant starred as alien-hunting TV presenter Buck Douglas.

Fireman Sam: Set for Action airs exclusively on Cartoonito, Monday 22 October at 8.00am