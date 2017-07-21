Rogers will star in the series as lead character Gary Space, with Tennant joining as a figure known as the Lord Commander – pretty appropriate for a former Time Lord, we think – with the series focusing on Gary and his alien friend Mooncake as they travel the galaxy and try to solve the titular mystery of “Final Space”

Promising the show to be “dark, funny, tragic and full of heart,” Rogers added: "This story is quite simply an epic space opera, and for that you need a great cast."

Joining Tennant will be other famous faces including Hellboy’s Ron Perlman, Firefly’s Gina Torres, Saturday Night Live’s Fred Armisen, The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, Conan O’Brien and even two Stranger Things alumni in Caleb McLaughlin and Shannon Purser.

And while the whole thing isn’t quite finished yet, the team did share a sneak peek of the series.

It’s still a way from being on TV – but frankly, we’d take any excuse to see David Tennant travelling through space once again.

Final Space will air on US network TBS at a later date