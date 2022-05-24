Doctor Who's Yasmin Finney was "worried" about fandom clashes

And in a new interview, Finney has revealed she was initially "worried" about those two massive fanbases clashing – but says that everything has been working out well up to this point

It's fair to say that the last few months have been pretty exciting for Yasmin Finney – with the young actress cast as a new 'Rose' in Doctor Who shortly after her breakout role in Netflix sensation Heartstopper .

"I was worried about having two huge fanbases following me and whether they’d get along," she told The Guardian. "But I think it’s going pretty well so far!"

In the same interview, Finney detailed what it has been like to work with David Tennant and Catherine Tate – who are both making a high-profile return to the beloved sci-fi series for its 60th anniversary special in 2023.

She described acting alongside the pair as "a bit surreal" but said she was "learning so much" and went on to praise showrunner Russell T Davies, who is returning for his second stint on Who following his highly successful first spell between 2005 and 2010.

"I am in awe of the fact that I’ve been seen by such a legend," she said.

Very few details have been revealed about Finney's character at this stage – beyond the fact that she's playing someone called Rose, which of course is hardly an insignificant name in the Whoniverse.

"If anyone would have told eight-year-old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them," Finney said when the news was announced earlier this month.

"This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get ready."

