Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea praised by Greenpeace: "Shows like this have a real superpower"
"Unlike Homo Aqua, the environment and all the magnificent life it supports do not have a voice."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 17 December 2025 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad