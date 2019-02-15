The film, which will be available on selected VR headsets in the coming months, also includes new music from series composer Segun Akinola, and was written by Victoria Asare-Archer.

“Fans will experience the TARDIS like never before in this thrilling new interactive story,” said Jo Pearce, creative director for the BBC’s digital drama team.

“As ever, the Doctor is full of warmth, wit and charm – helped by a wonderful performance from Jodie – which puts fans at the heart of the story as they immerse themselves in this beautifully animated world.”

“Our team at the BBC VR Hub has been creating new experiences with the goal of helping to usher virtual reality into the mainstream," added BBC VR Hub boss Zilah Watson. "Doctor Who is exactly the sort of series that can help more people to try this new technology.

“The show has been pushing boundaries for over 55 years, and VR enables Doctor Who to explore a whole new dimension of storytelling.”

Doctor Who: Runaway was created by the BBC and Passion Animation Studios, and was directed by VR veteran Mathias Chelebourg. It doesn't have a confirmed release date at this time, so check back on RadioTimes.com for more details in the coming weeks and months.