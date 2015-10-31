Where is Truth or Consequences?

It's in the US state of New Mexico and no, it wasn't always called Truth or Consequences – it was formerly known as Hot Springs.

Why did they change the name to Truth or Consequences?

Well, that's a rather interesting story. Back in the 1940s there was a popular radio show called Truth or Consequences, hosted by a man called Ralph Edwards.

As the show's 10th anniversary approached in 1949 Edwards wanted to find a special way to celebrate, so one staffer suggested that they find a town or city that would be willing to change its name to that of the popular show and do the anniversary broadcast from the newly named location.

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzNLH3ohatQ

Hot Springs New Mexico piped up and after a special vote the city changed its name, just in time for the big 10th Anniversary broadcast on April 1st. And of course, because it took place on April Fool's Day, people thought they were having a laugh.

But the town really did change its name and is still called Truth or Consequences to this day. And you can check its official website if you still think it's all a big joke.

Are there actually any hot springs there?

Yes, there are quite a few of them, apparently, and they're a real tourist attraction.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7k0zhQJo9Ak

What happened in Truth or Consequences?

That's what we'd all love to know, and hopefully The Doctor can get to the bottom of it. But it's surely no coincidence that Truth or Consequences is just 35 miles from Spaceport America, the world's first purpose built commercial space port. Yes, really...

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1uaL6vq9YQ