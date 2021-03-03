Doctor Who fans want a Torchwood reboot after BBC Three’s TV return

Fans of Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood are calling for the show’s reboot following the news that BBC Three is returning as a linear channel.

The BBC confirmed yesterday that BBC Three, which was moved to online only in 2016 as a result of budget cuts, would be reinstated as a terrestrial channel by January 2022 after producing hits like Normal People, Fleabag and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Since the BBC’s announcement, Torchwood fans have taken to Twitter to campaign for a long-awaited fifth series of the show, which aired on BBC Three from 2006 until 2011.

“With Jack and Gwen together, and BBC Three back in 2022, it’s time [for] Torchwood to make a return on TV,” one fan wrote, referring to the reunion between Jack (John Barrowman) and Gwen (Eve Myles) teased in Doctor Who’s New Year special.

Created by Russell T Davies, Torchwood followed Captain Jack Harness (John Barrowman) and his Cardiff-based team of alien hunters as they defended Earth from extraterrestrial threats.

The sci-fi series, which was one of BBC Three’s most watched programmes after the Olympics 2012 and EastEnders Live, starred the likes of Burn Gorman, Naomi More, Indira Varma, Gareth David-Lloyd, Freema Agyeman and Bill Pullman during its four year run.

One fan wrote on Twitter after the BBC Three announcement: “There is one thing left to say: bring back Torchwood”, while another called for the return of other Doctor Who spin-offs, writing: “Now revive Class, Torchwood and Doctor Who Confidential.”

Meanwhile, some fans questioned whether Torchwood would fit in with BBC Three’s roster of programming after 10 years off the air.

“It doesn’t actually *need* to come back, and I’m not sure if it’d even work or be wanted since BBC Three and the TV landscape in general have changed massively since the 2000’s,” one fan wrote. “But I would absolutely LOVE it if it did!”

Last year, the BBC committed to doubling the investment on BBC Three commissions over two years, with the broadcaster describing the channel as “a real hit machine” in yesterday’s statement.

So, should Torchwood make its return next year on BBC Three? Have your say in our poll.

