Doctor Who to unveil series 10 and Christmas special secrets at New York Comic Con
Fans will get a look at this year’s festive special as well as spin-off Class
We may not have exciting new details of Doctor Who series 10 for you today, but we now know when we will – because the BBC sci-fi series is set to unveil its secrets for fans in mid-October at New York Comic Con.
Alongside a separate panel on Young Adult spin-off Class (which is expected to air on BBC3 online and BBC1 this autumn), the Doctor Who event will see Peter Capaldi joined onstage by new companion Pearl Mackie, departing showrunner Steven Moffat and executive producer Brian Minchin, with fans promised a “sneak peek” of upcoming stories including this year’s Christmas special.
Convention-goers can also apparently expect some hints about what’s in store for the currently-filming series ten, which will be Moffat’s last season before departing as head writer.
The Class panel will include stars Greg Austin, Fady Elsayed, Sophie Hopkins and Vivian Oprah, joined by writer and creator Patrick Ness and executive producer Brian Minchin (again).
New York Comic Con will take place from 6th to 9th October
Doctor Who will return this Christmas, followed by a new series in Spring 2017