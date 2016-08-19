We may not have exciting new details of Doctor Who series 10 for you today, but we now know when we will – because the BBC sci-fi series is set to unveil its secrets for fans in mid-October at New York Comic Con.

Alongside a separate panel on Young Adult spin-off Class (which is expected to air on BBC3 online and BBC1 this autumn), the Doctor Who event will see Peter Capaldi joined onstage by new companion Pearl Mackie, departing showrunner Steven Moffat and executive producer Brian Minchin, with fans promised a “sneak peek” of upcoming stories including this year’s Christmas special.