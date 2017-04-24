This basically means that the sounds of the episode will be manipulated to appear that they are coming from anywhere in three-dimensional space, including behind, above and below the listener (it’s currently unclear whether the binaural episode will also work with surround-sound speakers, though 3D audio effects often do).

In effect, the 3D sound will trick your ears into thinking that the terrifying creaks and scuttles of Knock Knock’s monsters (pictured above) are actually happening all around you, with your own home infested just as surely as new companion Bill’s is in the episode.

So in other words, any fan who tunes in to the special iPlayer version of the episode with their headphones plugged in will find themselves living the dream of feeling like they’re actually inside a Doctor Who story – only to find it could instead be a terrifying nightmare they’d rather escape.

After all, series showrunner Steven Moffat has described this as a “very creepy and scary” episode – so be careful what you wish for…

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturdays at 7.20pm