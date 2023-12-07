However, something about the episode is going to be very different, as Davies teased to Doctor Who Magazine, saying: "There will be controversial events in this episode.

"If you listen and watch the [in-vision] commentary on the iPlayer, I unroll a whole new Doctor Who mythology for you, based around the events taking place. And I'm explaining this to David Tennant and his mind is exploding.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. BBC/Bad Wolf

"That commentary will have absolutely exclusive information that will rock the world. I hope you'll all find it fascinating. It's a whole new way of looking at the history of Doctor Who and I can't wait to see the reaction."

Naturally fans are curious as to what that could mean, with some speculating that the "mythology" change could refer to something different happening with the regeneration.

After The Giggle, we'll have plenty more Doctor Who to look forward to, with Gatwa starring alongside Millie Gibson in the Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road.

The special will delve into fantasy, featuring a host of goblins, and we'll also find out more about Ruby's backstory.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The latest issue of Doctor Who magazine is out now.

Doctor Who's third 60th anniversary special The Giggle airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.