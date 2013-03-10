"The story of Amy and The Doctor is definitively over,” he told fansite Blogtor Who.

"You could never eliminate the possibility of dream sequences and flashbacks, but will the Doctor see them again? No. When I was first talking to Karen and Arthur about it, we said ‘let’s make it the proper ending’. Bringing back things just gives you sequel-itis. Just end it and get out.”

Gillan and Darvill played the Doctor’s companions Amy Pond and Rory Williams from 2010 until September 2012 when they left the series as part of a dramatic finale to The Angels Take Manhattan.

Doctor Who returns with Matt Smith and new companion Jenna-Louise Coleman to BBC1 in Easter special The Bells of St John on Saturday 30 March.