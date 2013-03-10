Doctor Who – Steven Moffat: “The story of Amy and The Doctor is definitively over”
Fans should not expect a return of Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill, says the showrunner
Doctor Who fans hoping to see more of Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill in the BBC sci-fi show will be disappointed, according to showrunner Steven Moffat.
Despite rumours that the pair might reprise their roles as Amy and Rory as part of 50th anniversary celebrations later this year, Moffat has dismissed the idea of a dramatic return for the Ponds.
"The story of Amy and The Doctor is definitively over,” he told fansite Blogtor Who.
"You could never eliminate the possibility of dream sequences and flashbacks, but will the Doctor see them again? No. When I was first talking to Karen and Arthur about it, we said ‘let’s make it the proper ending’. Bringing back things just gives you sequel-itis. Just end it and get out.”
Gillan and Darvill played the Doctor’s companions Amy Pond and Rory Williams from 2010 until September 2012 when they left the series as part of a dramatic finale to The Angels Take Manhattan.
Doctor Who returns with Matt Smith and new companion Jenna-Louise Coleman to BBC1 in Easter special The Bells of St John on Saturday 30 March.