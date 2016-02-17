Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Matt Smith team up for first ever joint convention appearance
The Doctors will take Manhattan together this April at the Wizard World convention in New York
Yearning to recreate the Doctor Who team-up glory days of The Day of the Doctor? Got several hundred dollars, plane tickets to America and a hotel booking in New York burning a hole in your pocket? Then you’re in luck – because former Doctors Matt Smith and David Tennant will be appearing together for a special convention appearance for the first time ever.
The pair will appear together this April at pop culture convention Wizard World in New York, the first time the two Doctors have attended such a public event together.
Their appearance will include a panel plus photographs with fans and autographs.
Tickets for a photo or autograph start at $150 (£105), while anyone hoping to snap a picture with both Doctors and see everything they’re up to will be looking at $850 (almost £600).
Still, if fans are worried that's beyond their budget, there’s plenty more Doctor Who stars attending the conference to try your luck with, including Tennant and Smith’s companions Billie Piper, John Barrowman, Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill, with mutual wife Alex Kingston also popping by for a quick “Hello Sweetie”.
It’s just a great big Tardis reunion really.