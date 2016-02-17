Yearning to recreate the Doctor Who team-up glory days of The Day of the Doctor? Got several hundred dollars, plane tickets to America and a hotel booking in New York burning a hole in your pocket? Then you’re in luck – because former Doctors Matt Smith and David Tennant will be appearing together for a special convention appearance for the first time ever.

Advertisement

The pair will appear together this April at pop culture convention Wizard World in New York, the first time the two Doctors have attended such a public event together.