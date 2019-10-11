The opening episode, The Woman Who Fell to Earth, was filmed in various locations around the city, and featured a drunken Sheffield reveller who flung salad from his kebab at the alien Tzim-Sha while shouting "Eat my salad, Halloween!" (the true hero of the episode).

Chibnall, who previously worked on Torchwood and Broadchurch, said: "The cast and crew of Doctor Who Series 11 are thrilled to be honoured by Sheffield Hallam University this way. From the moment we made the decision for the Doctor to fall out of the sky into the streets and homes of Sheffield in 2018, the residents and the city have treated us brilliantly, on screen and off.

"Doctor Who is a massive team effort so it's particularly special that this citation is for the whole cast and crew."

More like this

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC Pictures)

Advertisement

The BBC has previously announced that Doctor Who series 12 won’t air until 2020, meaning there’ll be at least a year gap between the New Year’s Day special and any future episodes.