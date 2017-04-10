After an entertaining hour and a quarter of reminiscences, anecdotes and audience questions, Moffat was officially inaugurated into the Radio Times Hall of Fame by the magazine's editor Ben Preston.

"He has championed and made television of the highest quality," said Preston, "raised the bar for all broadcasters, brought pleasure to millions.

"Sherlock and Doctor Who are two of the biggest shows of the last eight years, not just in Britain but across the world. They are the epitome of quality for British television and Steven is behind them both, and it's with love and respect that we would like to coronate you into the Radio Times Hall of Fame."

As Preston presented Moffat with the accolade, the audience spontaneously got to their feet to applaud.

Moffat is currently writing this year's Doctor Who Christmas special, after which he will hand over the reigns to Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall.

Asked about his future writing plans, he said he had "a few ideas", including one potential project with Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss, but that it would be hard to top his success with Doctor Who and Sherlock.

"I'm aware that I've lived through my highlights," said Moffat. "I'm never going to top being the guy who does Doctor Who and Sherlock at the same time – I'm not sure I even want to, it's an amazing thing."

Moffat joins Sir David Attenborough and Michael Palin in the Radio Times Hall of Fame. Palin was inducted on Friday, the opening night of the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.