Doctor Who series 13, episode 2 trailer takes us back in time for the War of the Sontarans

Sontar-ha! Following a brief cameo in this week’s The Halloween Apocalypse, classic Doctor Who menace the Sontarans are set to take centre stage in Flux: Chapter Two.

Yes, despite apparently being consumed by “the end of the universe” at the climax of series 13’s premiere, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) has somehow survived to fight another day and finds herself transported back to 1850s Earth in a first-look at War of the Sontarans.

As well as serving up more Sontarans – redesigned with a new “dirty, filthy warmonger” look – the second part of the six-episode Flux storyline will also feature a real-life historical figure in the form of Mary Seacole, a Jamaican doctor who founded Spring Hill – a healing haven for wounded soldiers – in the 19th century.

Seacole’s played in Doctor Who by Jamaican-born actress Sara Powell, whose recent credits include an episode of Ghosts, the third series of Unforgotten and the 2018 Channel 4 sitcom Damned.

Written by Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, War of the Sontarans’ official synopsis reads:

During the Crimean War, the Doctor discovers the British army fighting a brutal alien army of Sontarans, as Yaz and Dan are thrown deeper into a battle for survival. What is the Temple of Atropos? Who are the Mouri?

It remains to be seen quite how this all connects to the ongoing threat of the Flux, Swarm (Sam Spruell), and Azure (Rochenda Sandall). Oh, and don’t forget those Weeping Angels lurking about the place either…

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays. For more, check out our designated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.