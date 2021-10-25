Doctor Who announces series 13 episode 2 title

We don’t have much longer to wait until the Doctor returns to our screens with a brand new series, but to keep us going in the meantime, the BBC has revealed the title of series 13 episode two – and it hints at a fairly big storyline.

Doctor Who shared the episode title on Twitter today, writing: “Ready to reunite with an old enemy?

“Chapter Two of #DoctorWhoFlux, ‘War of the Sontarans’, premieres on November 7th!”

Ready to reunite with an old enemy? 🥔



The Sontarans are regular opponents of the Doctor, having first appeared in a 1973 episode of Doctor Who to take on the Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee) and Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen).

A species of militaristic clones, the Sontaran hail from the planet Sontar and have appeared in 11 episodes of Doctor Who since their first 1973 outing.

Episode two of series 13 will see the Doctor have an unexpected encounter with one of her deadliest enemies when the Sontarans become a new faction in the Crimean War.

The Doctor and her companions – Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop) turn to nurse Mary Seacole for help as the Sontarans wage war, while they discover an ancient temple that hides mysterious secrets.

The upcoming series kicks off on Halloween, with Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson joining the cast as Vinder, a space-traveller who Anderson hopes will becomes “like River Song“.

Earlier this month, Doctor Who revealed that series 13 would be titled Doctor Who: Flux, marking the shorter series out as something different from its regular series.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Sunday 31st October.