Writing in the Production Notes column of Doctor Who Magazine, Chibnall wrote, "Post-production continues on Revolution of the Daleks. Our brilliant teams are working remotely on the visual effects shots and sending them in.

"Nothing brightens a day like a new FX shot in your inbox, no matter how early the stage it's at."

Chibnall also gave an update on series thirteen - his third at the helm - claiming that "writing and planning for the next series continues apace".

More like this

"Stories are forming, writers are writing, conversations keep going, plans continue to be hatched," he said.

The showrunner said that the production team are keeping in touch throughout the lockdown, with "a stream of texts and voice messages" helping them stay in contact as they continue to look forward to future Who.

But he added that he couldn't wait for the team to reconvene in person again - describing that situation as "normal for us" and continuing that "we're yearning for a bit of that."

Earlier this week, star Mandip Gill told RadioTimes.com that it was "pure luck" that the festive special had already wrapped filming prior to lockdown, but said that "special is something to really look forward to this year."

Advertisement

The Doctor Who Series 12 DVD is released on 4th May and is available to pre-order now