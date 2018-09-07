The clip, set to the song Glorious by Macklemore and Skylar Grey, sees the Doctor standing in a great hall beneath a beautiful stained glass roof, which subsequently comes crashing down around her.

Her response?

"Whoops!"

After zooming in on Whittaker's not-so-apologetic face, the footage then cuts to reveal the tagline for the new series – "it's about time".

Intriguingly, the domed ceiling also bears a passing resemblance to a giant glitter ball, which again is appropriate given that Strictly Come Dancing is set to return this weekend.

Perhaps the promo will be used before the start of Strictly 2018?

Strictly Come Dancing's logo for 2018 – does it remind you of the latest Doctor Who trailer? (BBC)

Either way, it just goes to show that even the most incidental of teasers have been given plenty of thought, love and attention. Now that surely bodes well for the new era, doesn't it?

Doctor Who series 11 begins Sunday 7th October on BBC1, moving from Saturdays to Sundays for the first time