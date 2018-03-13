“Remind me to tell you the story of the silhouette photo of the Doctor that you’ll find elsewhere in this issue,” Chibnall wrote in Production Notes, his irregular column in the monthly Doctor Who Magazine.

“There’s a nice fact behind that. One for later in the year. Promise.”

Could this “nice fact” relate to something that happens in the series, maybe even suggesting a hint of a future storyline? Perhaps some real-life or pop cultural inspiration for Whittaker’s pose? Or is it just an intriguing anecdote from the shoot itself?

More like this

Sadly, it seems we won’t know for a while, with secrecy paramount for the new series, as Chibnall’s fellow executive producer Matt Strevens explains in a separate interview for the magazine.

“In a way, I think our job is to protect the audience and the fans,” he said.

“I genuinely believe that audiences want to come to the show and be surprised – I don’t think they want all the secrets out there. We’re trying to retain the mystery and keep the magic of discovery intact for them.”

Oh well – at least we still have the logo to enjoy, a topic Chibnall waxed lyrical on in his column.

“Don’t say we never reveal anything,” he joked. “Look at it, fizzing and glowing with energy and warmth – with a Tardis bursting through the central line in the animated version.

“Clever people came up with that. I mostly grinned and enthused and encouraged.”

Chibnall added that the future of the BBC sci-fi series was in very good hands when it came to his new team.

“All these brilliant people, working on all these different components of our favourite show right now,” he said.

“Not just the production, but the whole way it’ll roll out, the support structures, the holistic world of Doctor Who.”

If he’s right, we’re sure the series – and the accompanying anecdotes – will be worth the wait.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn