Episode 9, It Takes You Away, which is written by Ed Hime, will see the Doctor, Graham and Yaz discover a boarded-up cottage on the edge of a Norwegian fjord (in the present day) and a girl named Hanne in need of their help.

"What has happened here?" the synopsis from the BBC reads. "What monster lurks in the woods around the cottage – and beyond?"

The episode will guest star Ellie Wallwork and comedian and actor Kevin Eldon.

Judging by a still from the episode, there's a real Scandi feel to the upcoming story: check it out below.

And the series finale, The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos, written by showrunner Chris Chibnall himself, will find the Doctor and co on the planet of Ranskoor Av Kolos amongst the remains of a brutal battlefield, where they must field nine separate distress calls.

The planet, however, holds far more secrets. Who is the mysterious commander with no memory? What lies beyond the mists? Who or what are the Ux? The answers, according to the BBC, "will lead the Doctor and her friends towards a deadly reckoning." Yikes.

Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan, Game of Thrones actor Mark Addy and The Innocents' Percelle Ascott are all set to guest star.

Check out an image of the gang marching through Ranskoor Av Kolos below.

Doctor Who series 11 continues on Sundays on BBC1