Doctor Who series 10 starts filming in two weeks
Peter Capaldi has revealed that work is about to get under way on his first series with Pearl Mackie
The 12th Doctor and Bill are about to jump in the TARDIS and set out on their first adventures together (even if we won't get to watch them for a while yet).
Series ten of Doctor Who will begin filming in two weeks, revealed Peter Capaldi at Dallas Comic-Con this morning.
The new season will be Capaldi's third in the role, his new companion Pearl Mackie's first and showrunner Steven Moffat's last.
Doctor Who is taking a break from our screens for most of this year, with just a Christmas special to look forward to and series ten set to arrive in 2017.
But Capaldi was looking back as well as forward at the convention, on a panel that featured his former partner in time Jenna Coleman plus Michelle Gomez, who plays nemesis Missy in the previous two series and could be due for a return next year.