The new season will be Capaldi's third in the role, his new companion Pearl Mackie's first and showrunner Steven Moffat's last.

Doctor Who is taking a break from our screens for most of this year, with just a Christmas special to look forward to and series ten set to arrive in 2017.

But Capaldi was looking back as well as forward at the convention, on a panel that featured his former partner in time Jenna Coleman plus Michelle Gomez, who plays nemesis Missy in the previous two series and could be due for a return next year.