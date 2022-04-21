See Doctor Who cast behind the scenes on Legend of the Sea Devils set
The cast were having fun in the sun in these newly released pics.
Doctor Who returned last weekend for a brand-new special, and we've now got a glimpse of just what it was like on the set of Legend of the Sea Devils.
In newly released images, Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop can be seen sitting with their shades on and laughing together, while another picture sees Whittaker and Gill sharing a hug.
Meanwhile, Crystal Yu, who played Madam Ching, can be seen getting in on the fun, smiling to the camera while in full costume with John Bishop.
The pictures were posted to the official Doctor Who Twitter account, along with the words: "A pirate's work is never done - as the cast and crew so clearly demonstrate in these behind the scenes pics from 'Legend of the Sea Devils'! #DoctorWho".
Legend of the Sea Devils marked Jodie Whittaker's penultimate outing as the Doctor, with her regeneration set to take place in the currently untitled Centenary Special later this year.
It saw the long-awaited return of the Sea Devils, who haven't been seen in the show since 1984, while it also saw the Doctor confess that she has feelings for Yaz.
However, while the Doctor told Yaz if she "was going to [be in a relationship], believe me, it’d be with you", she also said she can't as "there’s no point. Time always runs out."
Meanwhile, the next time trailer at the end of the show revealed the return of a whole host of characters, including classic series companions Ace and Tegan.
Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. All 13 seasons of Doctor Who are also available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video – sign up for a Prime Video free trial.
