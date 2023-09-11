Sarah Jane Adventures stars Alexander Armstrong and Anjli Mohindra will also feature in the podcast.

Ahead of its release, Dawson said: "I'm so excited that Doctor Who: Redacted is back for a second series, it feels particularly special to be a part of such a big year for the show.

"We've got a stellar returning cast, and welcoming guest stars, both old and new, into Cleo, Abby and Shawna's corner of the Doctor Who universe has been brilliant.

"I can't wait for fans to hear the series and see what is next in store for the trio."

Following last year's debut series, Cleo (Craggs), Abby (Chimimba) and Shawna (Quin-Ankrah) are still hosting their podcast called 'The Blue Box Files', about their attempts to track sightings of a mysterious blue box that crops up throughout history, usually coinciding with some huge, apocalyptic events.

Doctor Who: Redacted will be available weekly on BBC Sounds from 18th September.

