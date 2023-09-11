Doctor Who: Redacted podcast returns with Sarah Jane Adventures stars
The podcast is back with some familiar faces!
The Doctor Who: Redacted podcast will return next week (18th September) with six brand new episodes to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary.
Juno Dawson is back as the lead writer, alongside Redacted regulars Charlie Craggs, Lois Chimimba and Holly Quin-Ankrah.
Sarah Jane Adventures stars Alexander Armstrong and Anjli Mohindra will also feature in the podcast.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Ahead of its release, Dawson said: "I'm so excited that Doctor Who: Redacted is back for a second series, it feels particularly special to be a part of such a big year for the show.
"We've got a stellar returning cast, and welcoming guest stars, both old and new, into Cleo, Abby and Shawna's corner of the Doctor Who universe has been brilliant.
"I can't wait for fans to hear the series and see what is next in store for the trio."
Read more:
- Doctor Who superfan Ryan Gosling 'cast in new season'
- Doctor Who's David Tennant features in new look at 60th anniversary specials
- Doctor Who Christmas special confirmed – new season to air spring 2024
Following last year's debut series, Cleo (Craggs), Abby (Chimimba) and Shawna (Quin-Ankrah) are still hosting their podcast called 'The Blue Box Files', about their attempts to track sightings of a mysterious blue box that crops up throughout history, usually coinciding with some huge, apocalyptic events.
Stay tuned to find out what will happen to the trio this series!
Doctor Who: Redacted will be available weekly on BBC Sounds from 18th September.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.