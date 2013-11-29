But instead of saying “rhubarb rhubarb", as is the supposed form on these occasions, Gatiss (who was playing villainous Captain Brazen) propositioned Stirling for the role in his upcoming Doctor Who episode The Crimson Horror, which aired earlier this year.

She told RadioTimes.com: “It was hilarious. We had to sit at the back and he had an enormous ginger wig and these painted Aunt Sally cheeks, as did I with this huge canary dress and I had a fan.

“But he said to me [putting on a posh voice] ‘Have you ever been in Doctor Who?’ and I said ‘No!’ And he said ‘If I wrote one for you would you be interested?’ And I said I would and it started from there.”

More like this

Stirling was eventually cast in the drama as the daughter of her real-life mother, Dame Diana – the first time the pair had appeared together on screen.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes