Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Series 13’s “time windows” leak explained

Doctor Who series 13 remains something of a mystery at the moment, with little officially released to tell fans what they can expect from the upcoming episodes, leaving speculation to run rampant.

Advertisement

However, a recent leak has now teased an intriguing potential storyline in Jodie Whittaker’s next outing, possibly tying in to a fan favourite character or a truly universe-shaking plot twist. Not bad for a graphic novel synopsis that wasn’t supposed to be out yet.

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we take a closer look at this particular leak, drilling down into the language of what was released and how it could relate to what we already know about the next series.

“A thrilling new Doctor Who Graphic Novel which stars fan-favourite Captain Jack Harkness as he goes up against the insidious Torchwood institute!” the synopsis (which was freely available to read on official sites before being taken down) reads.

“In the midst of kicking alien butt – and looking good doing it – Captain Jack Harkness is suddenly transported through a time-window to 19th Century Cardiff… again! Realising there’s more than one thing afoot, he sets out to uncover what the Victorian-era Torchwood Institute team are up to behind closed doors, hoping to solve the mystery of why time-windows are cropping up everywhere.

“But what he finds is very unexpected, and will certainly leave him needing a hand from some old friends…

“Bursting straight out of the long-running hit television series, this bold new tale ties in directly with episode two of the hotly-anticipated series 13. Buy it, read it, then travel back in time to read it for the first time all over again…!”

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

So what’s so special about series 13, episode two? Does the reference to “old friends” suggest a team-up for John Barrowman’s Jack Harkness and Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor? Or is it the mysterious “time windows” – mentioned before in 2007 episode The Girl in the Fireplace – that will be the key crossover element, and a story arc in the main series?

For now, the truth remains a mystery – but that won’t stop us indulging in some good old baseless speculation.

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out last week’s podcast interview with the team behind Big Finish, or our in-depth dissection of this Doctor Who leak elsewhere on RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Want something else to watch? Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.