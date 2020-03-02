Listen to RadioTimes.com's Doctor Who podcast: The Timeless Children review
The Master’s grand schemes, the Doctor’s past and the Timeless Child have all been revealed – here’s our take on the series 12 finale **CONTAINS SPOILERS**
So this is how Doctor Who’s twelfth modern series ends – a major rewriting of the Doctor’s past, a new take on regeneration and a dastardly plot by the Master.
But did The Timeless Children actually make such a big change to Doctor Who lore? In the latest edition of the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast Huw Fullerton, Patrick Cremona and Morgan Jeffery delve into the biggest revelations of the series 12 finale, unpick the continuity shifts and try to guess what comes next.
Are the Morbius Doctors now canon? Will Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor return to the series? Why were the Doctor’s past lives redacted, and by who? Has William Hartnell been dethroned as the First Doctor? And how will the Doctor escape her imprisonment ahead of the festive special?
For all that – plus our review of the episode – you can check out the podcast now.
And if you still want to read more about The Timeless Children, please check out our 13 questions about the action-packed finale, or our extended look at the newly-returned Morbius Doctors.
Not enough podcast for you? Well, we've also recorded a special look back at the history of the Master, which you can listen to here.
Doctor Who returns to BBC One for a festive special in late 2020/early 2021