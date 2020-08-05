What exciting Doctor Who moments could we have been denied if Peter Capaldi left a year earlier, as many anticipated? And conversely, if David Tennant had stayed a year longer, would we have had one of the best Doctor Who series to date?

And, perhaps controversially, we also ask whether the longest-serving Doctor – Mr Tom Baker – overstayed his welcome in his last series of adventures, as suggested by the actor himself.

You can listen to all that, plus our attempts to work out who’s really the Doctor who stayed the longest – Paul McGann, if you’re wondering – in the YouTube video above.

