After all, who’s to say that Doctor Who continuing in the '90s wouldn’t have destroyed the show for good, with the BBC’s increasing apathy about the sci-fi drama leading to fewer and fewer exciting adventures? It’s certainly possible that by ending when it was still on relatively good terms with fans, Who sowed the seeds of its own (ahem) Survival, rather than struggling on to a point where people lost interest.

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we look at what could have been if the series continued, weigh up the pros and cons of the wilderness years (and the creativity that sprung up within) as well as whether a future “rest” could be good for the current series as well.

If nothing else, the continued existence of Doctor Who on TV post-1989 would mean that all the NuWho we know and love from Christopher Eccleston all the way through to Jodie Whittaker almost certainly wouldn’t have existed – and for us, that’s a price worth paying for some years of anguish.

Disagree? Have your own thoughts about what might have happened? Let us know – and if you want more Who chat, you can check out last week’s podcast about the Missing Lives of the Master now.

And if you're still hungry for Who, take a look at this rare footage from lost Doctor Who episode The Power of the Daleks, ahead of the release of a revamped animated version of the classic serial.

