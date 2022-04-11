It looks like Yaz and Dan are both in for trouble in the new episode, with Mandip Gill's Yaz seen startled and defending herself with a sword, while John Bishop's Dan gets hung up by his ankles aboard a pirate ship, alongside new character Ying Ki (Marlowe Chan-Reeves).

Doctor Who is finally returning to our screens this week with swashbuckling special Legend of the Sea Devils, and we've now got some new images to tide us over until Sunday.

Exactly how the team get out of these situations remains to be seen, and will form part of the sea-faring adventure, which is set to reintroduce the Sea Devils almost 40 years after their last full appearance on the show.

Dan Lewis (John Bishop), Ying Ki (Marlowe Chan-Reeves) BBC

Another newly-released image sees Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor stepping out of the Tardis, seemingly amazed at her surroundings.

This could be the iconic ship the Flor de la Mar, which showrunner Chris Chibnall previously teased would be a part of the special, as pirate queen Madam Ching is on a mission to track down its treasure.

The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) BBC

The official synopsis for the instalment states: "This episode finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes."

It continues: "Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?"

Meanwhile, Mandip Gill has teased that Yaz's feelings for the Doctor will make up "the heart" of this new episode, while its run-time has been confirmed as 50 minutes.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7:10pm on Sunday 17th April.

