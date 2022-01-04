Doctor Who cast take fans behind the scenes on Eve of the Daleks

The first of Jodie Whittaker’s final three specials in the Doctor’s shoes has aired, with Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks bringing back one of the series’ most iconic villains.

Advertisement

The special featured a time loop, plenty of “Exterminates” and a lot of heart, earning it four stars in our Eve of the Daleks review.

Fans who want a deeper look at how the episode was filmed are in luck, as the series’ official YouTube channel has released behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“A time travel loop romantic comedy with Daleks,” Chibnall calls the special, before Whittaker shares some titbits about the “trippy” ins-and-outs of filming the same scenes over and over.

Whittaker and co-star John Bishop also had nothing but praise for guest stars Adjani Salmon and Aisling Bea, who played Nick and Sarah.

Producer Matt Strevens explains that they were “cast in isolation”, revealing “the first time they kind of met was on a Zoom read-through”.

Take a look below:

As well as the video, the official Doctor Who Twitter page also shared some behind-the-scenes shots of the main cast on set.

One last post-holiday treat! Have some behind the scenes shots from 'Eve of the Daleks', streaming now 🎆 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/2Fmlnz9dWm — Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (@bbcdoctorwho) January 3, 2022

Though we don’t have a release date confirmed for the next special as yet, Eve of the Daleks did feature a teaser of what’s to come – confirming the return of the Sea Devils.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC One in spring 2022. Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.