Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Time to regenerate…

“Change, my dear. And it seems not a moment too soon.”

As Colin Baker’s Sixth Doctor (rather grumpily) exemplifies here, change has always been a part of Doctor Who, with every incarnation of the Doctor eventually stepping aside to regenerate into a new Time Lord (including incumbent Doctor Jodie Whittaker, who’s set to leave in autumn 2022).

And now, in keeping with that fabled theme it’s time for the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast to do the same and regenerate…sort of.

Basically, we’ll be taking a short break for a few weeks before returning in a new form before series 13 begins this autumn. Slightly less exciting than getting a new Doctor (and significantly quicker), but if we can awkwardly marry it to a recurring trope of the TV show our podcast is about, we’re going to try it.

Anyway, never fear – we won’t be gone long. In the meantime, please let us know what you’d like to see more or less of in the podcast either in YouTube comments or by tweeting @RadioTimes, and to make sure you don’t miss our return please subscribe to Radio Times on podcast platforms like Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts from.

See you soon!

Doctor Who returns to BBC One this autumn.