Doctor Who star John Bishop praises Jodie Whittaker: “She’s phenomenal”

Series 13 of Doctor Who is set to return to our screens this year, with Jodie Whittaker taking on the Time Lord mantle one last time before she exits the long running sci-fi show.

Advertisement

Joining her for her final set of TARDIS adventures is John Bishop as new companion Dan Lewis. And, in an interview published in Doctor Who Magazine 569, the actor and comedian had nothing by praise for the “phenomenal” Whittaker and co-star Mandip Gill.

“They’ve been great to work with,” he said. “So welcoming and really supportive, particularly to someone like me who’s not done a run on a series like this before. I know everyone knows it, but as everyone says, Jodie is phenomenal.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

He added: “The way she carries this show – the amount of responsibility that she wears so lightly on her shoulders – is staggering. The run’s coming to an end soon and we were all talking earlier about how weird it will be not seeing each other every week.”

It’s unclear at this stage who will replace Whittaker as the next Doctor and, with a series of specials starring Thirteen set to air across 2022, it will likely be a while yet before we find out.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be exiting the show after the upcoming thirteenth series, but not before he brings back “truly iconic enemies”from Doctor Who seasons past.

Bishop is not the only new face joining the Doctor Who cast, as Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson has also been confirmed, though not much is known about his mysterious character other than his name – Vinder.

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.