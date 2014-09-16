There was a buzz of excitement earlier this year with the announcement that Keeley Hawes would be guest-starring in Doctor Who. She'd just delivered a career-changing performance in BBC2's nail-biting crime drama Line of Duty, although dowdy Lindsay Denton is a million miles from Ms Delphox – the glamorous head of security at the Bank of Karabraxos.

Ms Delphox oversees the ultimate security guard – the Teller – a creature who can detect guilt, drain your brain of memories and leave you with a concave bonce.