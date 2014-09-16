Doctor Who: new pictures from Time Heist show Keeley Hawes as Ms Delphox
The actress is reunited with her Line of Duty director Douglas Mackinnon as she guest stars in episode five alongside Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman
There was a buzz of excitement earlier this year with the announcement that Keeley Hawes would be guest-starring in Doctor Who. She'd just delivered a career-changing performance in BBC2's nail-biting crime drama Line of Duty, although dowdy Lindsay Denton is a million miles from Ms Delphox – the glamorous head of security at the Bank of Karabraxos.
Ms Delphox oversees the ultimate security guard – the Teller – a creature who can detect guilt, drain your brain of memories and leave you with a concave bonce.
But while your average robber might be put off, for the Doctor (Peter Capaldi), the Teller presents the ultimate challenge as he and Clara (Jenna Coleman) team up with a motley crew of criminals to raid "the most dangerous bank in the galaxy".
Airing this Saturday at 7:30pm on BBC1, Time Heist is written by Steven Moffat and Steve Thompson and reunites Hawes with her Line of Duty director Douglas Mackinnon. Take a look at the latest pictures below...
