The BBC brought back Russell T Davies to take the Whoniverse to a new global audience – and also handed over the streaming rights of the show to the Walt Disney Company. This seems to be leading the way for the BBC to create and fund shows that have worldwide appeal, and that keep up with the streaming companies and their megamillion-dollar budgets. While, in the case of Doctor Who, it’s keeping the values and principles of a show that has been part of British culture since 1963.

It’s a gamble, but in terms of the viewing figures and critical response, it’s one that appears to be paying off. Russell T Davies is to be commended for once again making Who more accessible to younger viewers, the people who were always awed and inspired by it from day one.

We talk to Davies in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine about the two-part finale to a series that has been full of energy and vigour, thanks in no small part to the new Doctor, played by the immensely talented Ncuti Gatwa.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 15th June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

